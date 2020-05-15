The New Ulm Club’s longest standing banquet of its kind forced to take a different route with current climate

(KEYC) - Beginning in 1956, the New Ulm Club has engaged with high school student athletes in a unique fashion.
Student letter winners from Minnesota Valley Lutheran, New Ulm Cathedral and New Ulm High School are honored at an annual banquet.
In addition, athletes of the year are chosen from each school with the opportunity for those in attendance to hear from a prestigious guest speaker.
“It’s been a very very successful banquet. We sell out 400 or 500 people, parents of all the senior girl and boy athletes,” New Ulm Club member Red Wyczawski said.
The club, who is responsible for the event, has 30 members; 29 men and 1 woman.
But that lopsided gender ratio, is more indicative of its progression over time.
94 year-old Wyczawski, who has been a part of the club since it was founded, is the longest standing member and remembers when the banquet only brought in male speakers.
“I decided, we are getting speakers… Why don’t we have women speak at our banquet? And I did,” Wyczawski said.
Since then, in 1976, there have been 9 female speakers and equal representation across the board for the athlete of the year recognitions.
As you would expect, this year’s banquet looked different, making it the first year the traditional format wasn’t held.
KNUJ announced the year’s letter winners and athletes of the year on the radio. You can find a link to the broadcast here.
Congratulations to: MVL’s Emma Nelson and Mason Cox, New Ulm’s Moly Scheid and Nolan Drill as well as New Ulm Cathedral’s Maggie Flizar and Chris Knowles.
