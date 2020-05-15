Rare sickness infecting children one month after an area’s COVID-19 peak

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — COVID-19 has mostly spared children, but there are now reports of a separate syndrome related to COVID-19 that is exclusively targeting kids.
Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome is being found in clusters about a month after the peak of COVID-19 in an area.
Studies are not yet 100% complete, but it shows up similar to toxic shock syndrome.
Children will experience high fevers of over 100 degrees for three to five days, have stomach aches comparable to appendicitis, will be sleepy or confused and maybe develop rashes.
“This is an extremely rare disease right now. I would caution people not to lose sleep over this at this point. We will communicate out further when and if we need to be worried in this area," explained Dr. Katie Smentek, a pediatrician at the Mankato Clinic.
The United States has only about 100 cases right now, mostly clustered in New York as their peak was estimated to be in mid-April.
