Sleepy Eye Public School says farewell to its seniors

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — Sleepy Eye Public School threw a farewell parade for its graduating seniors on Thursday ahead of the end of their school year on Friday.
With traditional graduation ceremonies canceled, the district wanted to end the year with something special.
“I really feel that these kids are missing some really important events in life, so we’ll use the next best thing, and that is a parking lot graduation; and I think we’ll make it as grandiose for the kids as we can,” Superintendent John Cselovszki said
Sleepy Eye Schools also plans to collect paper luggage tags to hang from one of the school’s trees to create a Tree of Hope.
“Obviously, we haven’t seen our kids since this whole ordeal started back in March, so this is going to be a nice thing for us to say goodbye,” Cselovszki added. “Also, our graduation will be on June 5 at 6:30 p.m. right here in the parking lot.”
Many districts have had to use alternative methods for graduation, like Sleepy Eye’s planned drive-thru method, which they say they’ll make just as special as a regular commencement ceremony.
