South Central College still accepting enrollment for summer courses

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — South Central College is still accepting enrollment for classes for this summer.
Many classes offered through South Central are online and no classes that require hands-on experience are being offered.
In fact, many students home for the summer are using this time to fulfill university goal areas through South Central to stay ahead as a visiting student.
“In the event of visiting students, there is a form they have to complete, new students have to obtain an online orientation and then schedule a meeting with an academic advisor to make sure they can take the classes they need," Prospective Student Coordinator Edel Fernandez explained.
The summer semester begins June 1.
SCC encourages students to enroll as soon as possible.
Visit South Central College’s website for additional information and a full list of courses being offered.
