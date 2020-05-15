Surgery set for Waseca County Sheriff’s Deputy injured after investigating fatal accident

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Langr is thankful to be alive; more than 200 days after he was electrocuted while investigating a fatal accident.
A few months later, the Waseca Police Department also nearly lost an officer, after Arik Matson was shot and critically injured while on duty.
“It’s crazy today is Peace Officer Memorial Day and Waseca almost had two names on the wall this year so thanks to everybody who has supported us through this,” says Langr.
After COVID-19 pushed back the next step in Deputy Joshua Langr’s recovery last month, he’s now gearing up for a big surgery.
Langr has undergone numerous surgeries for fourth-degree burns and has been recovering at home since mid-November.
In March, he was supposed to have a consultation at HCMC for his next big surgery, which would close the wound in his head, but it got canceled due to COVID-19.
This week, he learned the surgery date has now been set to June 1. But with the ongoing pandemic, he likely won’t be able to have his wife by his side before or immediately after the surgery.
“It kind of depends on how everything is looking at the time I come out of the surgery. It’s not going to be fun not having her there when I wake up but she will be there as soon as she can I know that,” says Langr.
Langr says his recovery from the surgery is expected to take 6 weeks.
You can continue to stay up to date with his recovery journey on his Caring Bridge page.
