Verizon Wireless offers technology to help connect during the pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A company that’s known for keeping people connected is hoping to help families do just that with their loved ones during this pandemic. Verizon Wireless is touting some of its products meant to help those feeling isolated.
The Verizon Care Smart Watch is designed for seniors and those who live independently. It can issue alerts to take daily medications. It also provides a trust circle of 10 established contacts to reduce scammers.
The Amazon Echo Show has a customizable display that can scroll through your photos and is ideal for chatting with a long-distant loved one. Verizon Wireless expert David Weissmann says he’s using one himself to connect with his grandmother in an assisted living facility.
“So we set up an Amazon Echo Show and gave it to the facility to set up in her apartment, we call first to make sure she’s wearing clothing and all that and we’re able to check in on my grandmother, we’re able to share experiences if we’re at the park or on the swings, we’re able to drop in on my grandmother and she’s in the moment there,” says Weissmann.
With many people spending more time outdoors, Verizon also recommends portable phone chargers, that can easily fit in your pocket.
