Kwik Trip program employs hundreds with disabilities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Kwik Trip announces that 75 percent of its stores now employ retail helpers.
In 2013 Kwik Trip launched its Retail Helper Program, designed to train and hire those with disabilities.
“The whole program started to enable them to get jobs to transition into full time. So it’s kind of nice to give them the opportunity to learn the job, execute the job at a high level then be able to bring them on board and they get a sense of pride in that. What we get out of it is they just have a great personality every time they come into work and they just bring a smile to your face,” said North Mankato Kwik Trip Store Assistant, Toby Schommer.
Today Kwik Trip has over 500 retail helpers working in their stores. In addition the program has received a national award from the Council of Administration of Vocational Rehabilitation, for the franchise’s commitment to employing those with disabilities.
