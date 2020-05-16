Local HyVee gives ideas on celebrating graduations from home

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -It's graduation season, but amid social distancing, celebrations look a bit different.
Locally, Mankato’s HyVee is giving tips on how to celebrate a downsized graduation from home.
HyVee suggests cupcakes over large sheet cakes, available in your school’s colors. As well as checking out their decoration items such as balloons, flowers and graduation yard signs.
“Graduating whether it’s high school or college it’s very important, it’s a huge part in people’s life and we don’t want to lose that,” said HyVee Marketing Coordinator, Cameron Uthy.
“Because people don’t get to walk in their graduations in a lot of cases, we thought it would be cool to give shout outs on people’s lawns. So HyVee came up with these signs, says “Honk for HyVee Class of 2020”, so people can purchase these at the store, write there name on there, stick it in their front yard and hopefully people can drive by and honk for them," Uthy continued.
In addition HyVee offers food catering with an option for curbside pickup. For more information visit thier website here.
