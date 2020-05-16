Minnesota near 15,000 positive cases of COVID-19

(KEYC) - New numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health show the number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state is approaching 15,000.
14,969 confirmed cases were reported by MDH Saturday with 740 new cases being added since Friday’s report.
17 new COVID-19 related deaths were reported bringing the total to 700, including a patient in their 80s in Martin County.
Of the 14,969 lab-confirmed positive cases, 1765 are among healthcare workers. Of the 700 deaths, 568 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
MDH reported 143,281 patients have been tested. 9,571 Minnesotans are no longer isolated. (The state previously reported the number of deaths in this total)
More than 2000 Minnesotans have needed to be hospitalized with COVID-19, with 493 remaining hospitalized today and 225 in the ICU.
As of Friday in Iowa, 14,328 positive cases have been reported with 346 deaths.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.