MN GOP halts convention over voting server concerns

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Republican Party of Minnesota halted their convention due to potential interference with voting servers.
In a statement, Chair Jennifer Carnahan says their vendor witnessed an unprecedented spike in volume that can not be attributed to normal use.
Carnahan says they will be working with the vendor and law enforcement to investigate and determine the source of the disruption.
The GOP says they will reschedule the convention, which includes electing National Delegates, Presidential Electors, and endorsing a U.S. Senate Candidate in the near future.
