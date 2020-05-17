A look at local clothing stores as some non-essential businesses get the OK to open back up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been weeks of baron land for malls and clothing stores, but as Monday, May 18th, marks the end of Governor Tim Walz’s executive stay-at-home order, replaced with the “Stay Safe Minnesota” order, some are opening back up.
Locally, The River Hills Mall in Mankato will be open Monday with safety measures in place. In a statement released by mall general manager, Andrew Wilke, he says there will be hand sanitizing stations, intense cleanings, social distancing directions and touch-free interactions.
The mall’s hours will be Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.
But for some smaller businesses, the effects of COVID-19′s temporary shutdown means a permanent closing, like a local small clothing boutique in Mankato.
“Our space in Mankato is leased and we had fully intended to resign that lease and we were off to a great start and then when COVID came it kind of took the wind out of our sales. We really had to re analyze our business plans in a way that we were not anticipating," Gallery 512 Co-owner Danielle Fischer Marti.
And it's not just the break from sales that effects businesses, it's the supply chain.
“But what we are finding now, the unforeseen consequence is that the supply side, the supply chain is really disrupted and we are really worried about that, We already had orders being canceled and they are forecasting that the fall inventory is going to be hard to come by especially in terms of what we are accustomed to ordering. So we are in a position with our lease ending we didn’t have to close but we felt that it was the most responsible decision given the uncertainty of the future, said Marti.
Gallery 512′s second location in New Ulm will stay in business however, opening on Monday with safety precautions in place.
In addition some smaller (clothing) businesses opening on Monday, May 18th in Mankato include:
