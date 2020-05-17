A look at local clothing stores as some non-essential businesses get the OK to open back up

“But what we are finding now, the unforeseen consequence is that the supply side, the supply chain is really disrupted and we are really worried about that, We already had orders being canceled and they are forecasting that the fall inventory is going to be hard to come by especially in terms of what we are accustomed to ordering. So we are in a position with our lease ending we didn’t have to close but we felt that it was the most responsible decision given the uncertainty of the future, said Marti.