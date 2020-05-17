St. Casimir’s School distributes over 1000 caramel rolls in drive-thru fundraiser

WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents over in Wells had a sweet and tasty morning, as St. Casimir’s School distributed over a thousand caramel rolls to the community.
In order to safely social distance, the school handed out boxes of rolls via drive thru.
Volunteers began baking at 1 a.m. Sunday morning until about 8:30 a.m. Selling a whopping 1,440 rolls in the first hour.
The day served as a school fundraiser with free will offering options for the rolls picked up.
“We would like to thank the community for the huge unexpected success over rolls to-go and thank everyone that came out and supported the school and loaned us pans,” said St. Casimir’s School Board member, Michelle Adams.
Adams says to keep an eye out on St. Casimir’s School’s Facebook page, for postings of future events.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.