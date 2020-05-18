Anthony Harris signs Vikings’ franchise tag offer

(KEYC) — Safety Anthony Harris officially signed his franchise tender with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.
The former undrafted free agent is guaranteed over $11 million for the upcoming NFL season.
By signing the tender, Harris and the Vikings will have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term contract.
Harris recorded six interceptions last season, while the 28-year-old has nine interceptions, 180 tackles and 11 passes defended in his five seasons in the NFL.
The Vikings are set to begin preseason play Aug. 14 against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
