BENCHS gets creative with online fundraising

“You’re bidding for the right to name on the puppy. You don’t get to adopt the puppy, it’s just to name the puppy so if you want to use it as a fun little way for your kids or for a relative to name an animal after them this is a way to do it. Our bidding starts at $50 which will go to help pay for the spay and neuter of the puppy and other things for them," Andrew Burk, Executive Director at BENCHS.