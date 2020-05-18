BENCHS gets creative with online fundraising

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As a number of retail businesses open today, others, like the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society, are shooting for a full reopening on June 1st.
BENCHS is doing appointment only adoptions right now. And while the animals are still going out to new homes, it hasn’t been an easy ride. The organization had to cancel two of their biggest fundraisers. They’re now taking what was their silent auction online, and they’re running a two-day name the puppy online fundraiser.
“You’re bidding for the right to name on the puppy. You don’t get to adopt the puppy, it’s just to name the puppy so if you want to use it as a fun little way for your kids or for a relative to name an animal after them this is a way to do it. Our bidding starts at $50 which will go to help pay for the spay and neuter of the puppy and other things for them," Andrew Burk, Executive Director at BENCHS.
Currently, BENCHS is allowing a few of its seasoned volunteers back into the building to walk and interact with the animals. All staff and visitors that enter the building are required to wear a mask. They are working to develop a safety plan to fully reopen in the next few weeks.
