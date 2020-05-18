Bonfire Restaurants, Sears Hometown Store to close

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bonfire Wood Fire Cooking in Mankato, closed on Sunday, May 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday, May 15, the restaurant’s management decided that that close will be permanent.
Any unused gift cards can still be used at Axel’s Restaurant locations.
Bonfire Wood Fire Cooking had been in business for nearly two decades, with multiple locations across Minnesota.
To read their letter announcing their closure, visit bonfirewoodfirecooking.com/locations/mankato/
NEW ULM (KEYC) - The Sears Hometown Store in New Ulm announced it will close its doors for good by the end of June.
After being in operation for nearly 14 years, the owner has decided to close the business. In the meantime, the store says its liquidation sale has begun, with some items up to 70 percent off.
