The Docket: Minnesota Legislature wraps up session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a wrap at the Minnesota Legislature, at least for now.
The House and Senate worked well into the weekend getting as much done as they could before Monday, with each chamber passing both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related legislation.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of May 18, 2020.
The House and Senate adjourned around midnight Monday morning after a busy week.
A top priority for lawmakers at the beginning of the session, lawmakers struck down a $2 billion bonding bill, which would have borrowed money for things such as local infrastructure projects, by just six votes.
This comes after House Republicans said they would block a bonding bill while Gov. Tim Walz’s peacetime emergency powers remained in effect.
The Senate proposed its own $998 million bonding bill, but it too, failed to pass.
At the beginning of the session, Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) had goals to tackle issues like climate change.
“There’s still a chance we could get to some clean energy legislation before we adjourn Monday night," he told KEYC News Now Friday.
That was not completely lost in the pile.
This past week, the House approved an omnibus energy package.
The House also approved a number of omnibus bills on various topics such as education policy that includes anti-vaping measures.
Under an omnibus transportation policy bill, those who hold driver’s licenses that will soon expire could get an extension to renew them.
Across the hall, the Senate approved legislation that would define how to distribute COVID-19 relief appropriations to local counties, cities and towns.
The Senate also approved a bill that would require Minnesota governors to secure legislative approval when extending peacetime emergency orders.
While the Stay at Home executive order expires Monday, the peacetime emergency has been extended until June 12.
“We should have the ability to decide how we should operate under the safe guidelines and open up and do the best we can to protect our customers. And if people don’t feel safe, don’t go in," said Sen. Rich Draheim (R - Madison Lake.)
Lawmakers have told KEYC News Now that a special session is possible on June 12, though any special session will have to be called by Gov. Walz.
Two local lawmakers are also hanging up their hats after this session, and any potential special session, ends.
Rep. Jack Considine (DFL - Mankato) and Rep. Bob Gunther (R - Fairmont) are both retiring.
