Gov. Walz reacts to the end of the Minnesota Legislature session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz (DFL - Minnesota) shares his reactions to the end of the Minnesota Legislative session, starting a press conference Monday afternoon by thanking lawmakers while also sharing concern that a bonding bill did not get passed.
The local jobs and projects bill allocates money for things such as infrastructure projects.
The $2 billion bill failed to pass by six votes.
House Republicans said they would block it while Walz’s peacetime emergency powers remained in effect, arguing that state lawmakers should have more say.
“It did not end with everything we would have liked to have seen, but I do think it is worth noting much was accomplished. During this session together, we have taken steps that hadn’t been asked of leaders in the state before," Walz said.
Walz did applaud lawmakers for passing measures including an insulin affordability act, raising the legal age to buy tobacco to 21 and working to protect seniors from financial fraud.
