Highway 93 near Henderson reopens

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) — Highway 93 near Henderson reopened Wednesday after being temporarily closed.
The stretch of road closed for the third time in 2020 due to flooding, as officials from the Minnesota Department of Transportation say water over the roadway prompted the closing on Sunday evening.closing
MnDOT officials say the closure of Highway 93 resulted in modifications being made to the Highway 111 and Highway 22 detour between Nicollet and Gaylord, but the original detour has been reestablished with the reopening of Highway 93.
Visit MnDOT’s project website for additional information about the Highway 111 and Highway 22 reconstruction project.
