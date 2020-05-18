Kossuth County asks residents, businesses to continue implementing ‘common sense health practices’

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KEYC) — Two additional positives cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kossuth County by the Iowa Department of Public Health since Sunday, which has prompted Kossuth County Emergency Management to remind residents to continue implementing “common sense health practices."
Officials said the two most recent individuals to test positive for COVID-19 are both between the ages of 18 and 40.
Bob Jennings, public information director for Kossuth County Emergency Management, said Gov. Kim Reynolds is encouraging vulnerable Iowans to continue to limit activities outside the home, including visits to businesses and other establishments, as well as the participation of gatherings of any size or purpose.
“That includes Iowans with preexisting medical conditions and those older than 65,” said Jennings. “With warmer temperatures, we are all going stir crazy practicing self-distancing and staying at home, but now is not the time to throw common sense out the window. If you go out, try to stay six feet or more from people near you, and limit the number of people at a gathering to 10 or less. Cough or sneeze into the crook of your arm or a tissue to avoid the spread of COVID-19.”
Jennings added that although many residents want to know the identity of the individuals who tested positive, officials are only permitted to release necessary information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. In a news release on Monday, Jennings said he understands that community members are anxious to learn as much information that they can obtain, but writes “they need to ask themselves if they were diagnosed with a health condition, would they want their name and address released to the public?”
“Most of us would say no to that question, and we need to respect the privacy of those individuals who tested positive for the virus," Jennings said.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported four deaths and 304 new positive cases on Monday.
