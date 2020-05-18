Lafayette Charter School celebrates 20 years of education

LAFAYETTE, Minn. (KEYC) - Lafayette Charter School (LCS) celebrates 20 years, beginning in 1999.
“The community got together and they wanted a school here and they felt it was important for the community, so 20 years later we are still going,” said LCS director and teacher, Natasha Petersen.
Today the school serves 70 students.
“We have the ability with the smaller class sizes to recognize issues often before they happen so we can address them and more students are able to have one on one support," said Petersen.
Housing Pre-K through 8th graders.
“With a charter you have to have something unique, you can’t just open a charter school and the thing that the original founding members wanted was to have a focus on agriculture and technology in order to enhance student achievement," Petersen continued.
That vision turned to reality, teaching agriculture in the greenhouse, where students grow plants eventually eating their own grown produce in the cafeteria. Technology is taught with hands on learning in the wood shop and building robotics.
But rooms and halls are quiet, as students distant learn from home amid the pandemic.
However the anniversary celebration lives on, with a week of planned activities students can do from home.
“We are excited to have a lot of family activities and each day instead of homework they have to send us pictures,” said LCS teacher and board member, Tally Clobes.
Activities range from scavenger hunts, track and field activities, fort building, s'more making and more.
Topping off with a parade.
“Thursday at 5 o clock we are going to have our Charter School Parade, the community and anyone can drive by and wave to the teachers, this year they will come to us,” said Clobes.
The parade is set for Thursday, May 21 from 5 p.m to 5:45 p.m.
