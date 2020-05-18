Local businesses open for first time in months

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Many local businesses were able to open at 50% capacity Monday.
Consumers then followed, just eager to get the in-store experience once again.
“The girl who was just here said she was counting down the days for us to reopen,” explained Carl Nordmeier, owner of Tune Town.
In the Mankato area, businesses have to have a preparedness plan in order to conduct business in person once again. A preparedness plan includes things like providing hand sanitizer throughout the store, sneeze guards and other hygienic materials that can help a store be a cleaner place.
“You might want to consider having signage that lays out what the experience is when someone walks into your store,” said Greater Mankato Growth Regional Business Intelligence Director John Considine. “That way you’re building a relationship with people, having the signage can lay out what people can expect when they come in and helps things get off the ground a little easier.”
Many small businesses, like Tune Town, have cleaning supplies available at the front of the store and while they aren’t requiring customers to wear masks, they strongly encourage it.
“I think looking over the long-term, the next year or year and a half, we are going to have to adjust our lifestyles in one facet or another to keep everyone safe,” added Considine.
Being open means store owners will have to get into the groove again, remembering all the habits once needed to open up the store.
“I actually forgot to flip my open sign on,” Nordmeier said as he chuckled. “It took about a half-hour then I realized ‘oh I have to turn my open sign on!’ I haven’t had it on in two months.”
Tune Town is only allowing 10 people in the store at a time, complying with the 50% capacity rules.
