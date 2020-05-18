Mankato Area Public Schools holding individual graduation ceremonies

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Rather than holding a traditional ceremony, Mankato Area Public Schools is holding its high school graduations spread out through this week.
Individual students and families are scheduled for a visit to their high school where they're recorded walking across the stage in their cap and gown to receive their diploma.
A graduation video will be compiled where each student will be featured walking across the stage.
“There’s also plans to do as many of the things that we typically do in the graduation ceremony as possible and so student speakers, a little bit of music from our high school musicians,” said superintendent Paul Peterson. “In the works right now is to try to figure out what sort of messages might be appropriate that we can incorporate in a video at either the beginning of the ceremony or at the end of the ceremony.”
Ceremonies will be broadcasted on public access television at 5 p.m. June 4.
