MDH: 705 additional cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; 10,764 patients no longer isolated

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 705 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 16,372. That is the lowest increase since May 4.
There have been 9 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 731. There are 10,764 people who are no longer isolated.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 595.
As of 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 18, there are 488 people hospitalized, 229 in ICU.
2,128 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 156,606.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 14,900 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over 7,300 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 4 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 355.
103,148 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
