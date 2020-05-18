Minnesota FFA State Convention goes virtual

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Originally planned for April, the Minnesota State FFA Convention has had to switch to a virtual convention this week.
With the theme “Illuminate", The three-day convention begins tomorrow, and will celebrate FFA members and students and their efforts, such as attaining the State FFA degree.
The convention includes panels, workshops and interactive components delivered through online platforms for the students, but a portion of the convention is open to the public.
“I would encourage people to download the MN FFA mobile app and information is available on our website and we have been pushing that out to our teachers and such and we certainly want people to walk through this convention with us, most of the parts are open to the public," said executive director of the Minnesota FFA Foundation, Val Aarsvold.
Day two of the convention on Wednesday will feature an event at 7:00 p.m. that shows attendees and FFA supporters how that support provides opportunities for youth in FFA.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.