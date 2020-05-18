New clinic model combines two forms of health care

(KEYC) — A new form of health care has opened in two area towns, combining chiropractic care and medical care.
Optimal Performance Specialists has a whole health approach while serving as a one-stop-shop in the towns of Mapleton and Blue Earth.
The company uses a direct-pay model. This means insurance is taken out of the equation and cash payments are accepted. This, in turn, keeps costs lower for patients.
“People complain about being rushed in the clinic and not having a lot of personal choice in the matter, this really is our plan to try to help with all that and bridge those gaps,” explained Certified Nurse Practitioner and Co-Owner of OPS Heidi Stevermer. “Most of the time we will be able to see people for a lot less than their insurance copay might be.”
Optimal Performance Specialists can treat for chiropractic adjustments, rehab, family medicine and basic illness testing as labs are on the way.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.