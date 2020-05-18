River Hills Mall reopens select stores

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The River Hills Mall in Mankato opens its doors to shoppers once again today, but general manager Andy Wilke says that doesn’t exactly mean every store will be up and running.
He says a list of the stores opening will be updated daily online, and reminds shoppers it may take several days or weeks before all of the stores in the mall are able to open back up. New safety measures are in place at the mall, including hand-sanitizing stations and touch-free interactions.
