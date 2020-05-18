Stay Safe Minnesota executive order; what does it mean?

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a big day for many in retail, with the stay-at-home order expiring. That opens the door for retail businesses to open at 50 percent capacity, and now a new order takes its place. However, what exactly is included in the Stay Safe Minnesota executive order?
Minnesotans are still encouraged to stay as close to home as possible, but they are allowed to gather in groups of 10 or less.
Campers from the same household are allowed to set up in remote and dispersed campsites. Both private and public developed campgrounds remain closed to recreational camping.
Also, small one-on-one or one-on-two person guided and instructional activities are also allowed under the new order. That includes things like guided fishing, birding, or outdoor fitness training.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.