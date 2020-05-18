Taylor Corps, Navitor Specialty Products remained open through state shutdown

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — As many businesses and companies began to reopen their doors to customers and employees, one has sustained near-normal operations throughout the pandemic.
Navitor Specialty Products in North Mankato, a custom wholesale printing facility owned by Taylor Corps, has remained open through the pandemic.
“Everybody talks about the ‘new normal,'" said Taylor Corps Executive Vice President Charles Whitaker. "We need to protect employees first and foremost, and then we need to protect the company, and so there have been a lot of measures taken to protect the business as it goes through this period of sales decline.”
Navitor, and other companies under the Taylor Corps umbrella adapted by setting up alternate manufacturing supply chains and strict safety guidelines for employees.
But that doesn’t mean business has been as usual. Sales have declined but because of the demand for high school and college graduation season sales have picked up.
“This has been a challenging time period," said Whitaker. "We’re held accountable to really two statistics: one is what does public health guidance tell us what’s appropriate and what do our customers tell us what is appropriate. Our sales have been down significantly but that trend line does appear to be picking up.”
Taylor Corps began preparations for the pandemic in late-February...and quickly implemented its plans for telecommuting some 3700 employees.
Taylor Corps also cleans its facilities three times every day.
“Mitigation is the key. There are four steps to getting over a pandemic: mitigation is the first one and then there’s detection, prevention and eradication," said Whitaker. "The one we have the most control over at Taylor is the mitigation step, so our whole focus has been is how do we keep employees safe and mitigate to the fullest extent.”
Navitor is also looking at the possibility of carrying over some of its current adaptations after things return to normal such as having more employees work from home.
“So we’re definitely looking at the long term. We call it the innovation process of this whole pandemic. You’ve got to protect employees then you’ve got to carefully emerge from this crisis, and all along the way how do you innovate your sales portfolio and how do you innovate the way in which you operate your business.”
The big question that arises with the slow reopening of the state is how will business procedures change and what will be considered the new normal.
