Travel agencies booking trips out to winter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The travel industry has undoubtedly taken a major hit amid the pandemic, but there are some signs, even locally, of a rebound.
Mankato travel agent Amber Pietan says she’s seeing a lot of people book trips for November, December and into the new year. However, she says many travelers are not booking that trip without considering either travel insurance or the more popular travel protection.
“you would be able to get a voucher with money back and usually they have a 'cancel for any reason’ waiver in there. With the travel insurance, some of the companies have removed the waivers with the cancel for any reason or some of them are only 50 percent back so they just have different coverages so be sure ask your professional what you need,” says Pietan.
When it comes to the cruise line industry, Pietan says it’s likely your next cruise won’t look the same as it did before, but official safety guidelines haven’t yet been announced.
