Where do rainfall and precipitation reports come from?

These observing stations use a heated tipping bucket precipitation gauge, that has a 12-inch diameter collector funnel with a dual chamber tipping bucket that tips when one chamber is filled with 0.01” of liquid precipitation. An electronic switch counts the number of tips per minute. So, 10 tips in one minute would equal 0.10” of rain. This data is collected and sent out automatically and utilized by various weather observers. Tipping bucket precipitation gauges are great in that they are hands off and can send minute and hourly precipitation reports, but they do have flaws. In the NOAA ASOS user guide, they state that “major problems can occur during high rainfall rate events when the tipping bucket cannot keep up with the water flow and under-reports the accumulation”. To fix this error the ASOS program has an algorithm to correct the tipping bucket measurement. Tipping bucket precipitation gauge will run into this error only when rainfall rates reach 1.8″ per hour.