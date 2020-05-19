City of Mankato, Mankato Area Public Schools preparing to open parks, recreational areas

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato and Mankato Area Public Schools announced Tuesday they are preparing to reopen basketball, tennis and pickleball courts and public parks.
The City of Mankato said resurfacing work on basketball, tennis and pickleball courts has begun, and, once the resurfacing of these courts has been completed, nets will be installed for use by the public.
Picnic tables will also be placed in certain shelters, based on the size of the shelter that would allow the safe implementation of social distancing practices.
A city spokesperson said shelters will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and reservations are not currently being taken.
Over at Mankato East High School, Mankato Area Public Schools’ staff is preparing to reopen the basketball and tennis courts.
Resurfacing the courts at Mankato East is scheduled to begin within the next month, with nets being installed shortly after, at which point the courts will be available for use by the public.
Signage will be placed in parks and certain adjustments will be made to comply with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and recommendations.
The CDC recommends avoiding playground equipment, while the DNR recommends avoiding contact with shared amenities, such as playground equipment, picnic tables and benches.
