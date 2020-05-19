Driver and Vehicle Services exam stations reopen

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesotans will once again be able to access the majority of driver and vehicle services starting today, with new safety precautions in place.
There were more than 12,800 commercial and Class D road tests canceled during the stay at home order.
The Department of Public Safety is reopening 16 exam stations today with extended hours, including the one in Mankato. Available services include knowledge tests, permit applications, and motorcycle and commercial driver’s license road tests.
The Fairmont location will reopen May 26 for road tests. Safety precautions at DVS locations include wellness screenings for staff and customers, and a virtual lobby to check-in at a handful of locations, including in Mankato.
