Food Allergy Awareness Week: Signs, symptoms, resources

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — May marks Allergy Awareness Month, but this week, in particular, focuses on food allergies.
About 32 million Americans have at least one food allergy, according to the Food Allergy Research and Education organization.
“Food allergies involve the immune system. The immune system controls how your body defends itself. With food allergy the immune system identifies one or more foods as invaders or allergens we call them," said Dr. SriniVasan Ramanuja, an allergist at the Mankato Clinic.
While some symptoms can be minor, such as tingling or itching, others can be life-threatening like developing Anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that affects breathing and blood circulation.
“Commonly in children allergies include milk, wheat, soy, peanuts and tree nuts. In adults, it could be more of seafood items," continued Ramanuja.
But is it an allergy or intolerance, such as those who are lactose intolerant to dairy? The two are commonly be mixed up. That’s why the evaluation by a medical professional is recommended.
For Samantha Wendt of Sherburn, Minnesota, knows first-hand the struggles of adjusting your diet and everyday lifestyle. For Wendt, her allergies developed after a motor vehicle accident.
“Through all of it and me trying to figure out why I wasn’t healing one of the things that I researched and found was that through trauma, food allergies could develop. Long story short we got the kids tested too and in our home we take out gluten, dairy, corn, soy peanuts, almonds and eggs," said Wendt.
Wendt now offers coaching on how to live a natural allergy lifestyle. With tips on eating, growing, cooking and buying through her Health Facebook group page. Some of her packages include weekly video chats and more.
“Another new service is virtual grocery shopping. where you take your smart device shopping, call me up for me to be virtually able to see you and I can help you navigate and understand those products. Nothing beats personal experience,” said Wendt.
