Get Mankato PPE donates masks to Mankato Clinic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A new, local nonprofit has been making masks for health care centers across the region for a little over a month.
Get Mankato PPE has been making over 1,000 masks per day in an effort to help health care workers and patients get through the pandemic.
Locally, the Mankato Clinic has received over 5,000 hand-sewn cloth masks to give to patients who may not have one. They receive a shipment of masks every single week.
“It protects everybody. It’s not just the children who could be silent carriers, it’s grandma and grandpa,” Get Mankato PPE founder Priscilla Roos said. “It’s people in assisted livings. It’s people just walking around town. I’ve seen them in Sam’s Club. I’ll go shopping and someone else will be wearing one and that’s pretty fun to see.”
The masks can be seen within a 60-mile radius.
