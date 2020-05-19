High school alum running to raise funds for graduating seniors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. Peter High School alum is going the extra mile for high school seniors in his community.
A few weeks into the pandemic, Charlie Potts started the Run St. Peter Project, where he set out to run every street in town, taking pictures with people that were important to him. That idea quickly transformed into something much bigger.
“I started thinking a lot about how this was affecting our kids in our community and the things being taken away from them by not being able to be in school and not having their senior year in particular not graduating in the same way so I thought it would be a cool idea to turn this project into a way to give back,” says Potts.
Potts has run marathons before, but never this far. He is running a 50K on the St. Peter High School grounds this weekend. That equates to a little over 31 miles. It’s all in an effort to raise money for scholarships for St. Peter High School Seniors.
“I grew up here, love St. Peter, I love running so it’s kind of all coming together, I just really want to support these kids, I know some of them but not all of them but that doesn’t really matter. We are clearly this is a time when community matters and being able to do what we can, even on a small scale, even if it seems like a crazy idea that we help where we can to get people through a tough time,” says Potts.
Potts is kicking off his run overnight Friday at midnight. So far around $1500 has been raised going toward scholarships.
To donate to the #RunStPeter Scholarship, visit the GoFundMe page.
