How to create cool no-sew t-shirt masks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday, May 19, marks the first day of “Stay Safe Minnesota,” following the expiration of Governor Walz’s stay-at-home order. While more stores and locations are open to the public, the risk of COVID-19 spreading remains.
The Center for Disease Control recommends wearing some sort of protective face-covering in areas where social distancing is difficult, such as grocery stores.
If your sewing skills aren’t quite up-to-snuff, here are instructions and a quick tutorial for you on how to make a wearable mask out of just a t-shirt; no sewing skills required.
What you will need:
- · T-shirt with logo you’d like to use
- · 8.5” x 11” piece of paper
- · Permanent marker
- · Scissors
Step 1 – Choose the logo that you want to show off on your mask. Whichever side of the shirt the logo is will be the side of the shirt you use. Cut the front of the shirt off by cutting along the shoulder and pit seam and then down each side of shirt. Set whichever half of the shirt will not be in your mask aside.
Step 2 – Assuming logo is on middle to upper part of shirt, fold shirt in half “hamburger style” so that the logo you want has a 2nd layer behind it.
Step 3 – Place the piece of paper over the area you want to be your mask. The paper shows the face mask portion, so make sure you get the logo parts you want and ensure you have fully covered the back with your 2nd layer.
Step 4 – Using the permanent marker, draw around the piece of paper to mark your cut lines. Cut rectangle out. If your scissors aren’t sharp enough or if your back layer doesn’t cover the full front, you may need to cut the 2nd layer separately and then stack them on top of each other.
Step 5 – With your 2 layers of mask, you will take your permanent marker and mark 5 holes on the short side of both ends of your mask. All holes should be evenly spaced and at least ½” from the side.
Step 6 – Using your fingers, gather the 2 layers of fabric so that the center of the X is on top and cut a slit. Repeat for all locations, careful to not cut too close to the edge.
Step 7 – Using the leftover fabric from your cut t-shirt or the other half of your shirt, cut two strips of fabric, at least 1” wide and 11-15” long. Ensure there are no seams in this fabric. These strips are the ties for your mask.
Step 8 – Taking one tie, you will start at the bottom of Side A in the bottom hole, pull the strip t
hrough both layers of the mask from underneath the mask. Leave a few inches hanging at the bottom. Then push the strip through the hole above it like you are “sewing” from the top. Now the strip will be under the mask. You’ll pull the strip through the hole above in a weaving motion. Continue this until you get to the top.
Step 9 – Repeat on Side B.
Step 10 – Scrunch the fabric along the strip ties by tugging on the tie and pushing the mask fabric down. Ensure the ties are equal on the top and bottom. The top and bottom of the mask will likely fold – this is entirely normal.
Step 11 – There are 2 different tie options. Tie the top 2 straps together and the bottom 2 straps together for a behind-the-head hold. Or you can tie the Side A straps together and the Side B straps together for a behind-the-ears hold.
