Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School graduates seniors

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - High Schools across southern Minnesota have adapted their graduation ceremonies like in Janesville which began individual ceremonies for its grads Tuesday.
The high school has other celebrations planned this week for their new grads as they end their high school careers during confusing times.
“It’s definitely like I’m just kind of numb to it all,” said senior Amanda Gruis. “I always expected we were going to get to do the ceremony and I couldn’t wait to be done with school and spend that last memory with our grade. I guess I was very emotional about it, but kind of just went with the flow and hoped for the best.”
The high school has a reverse parade and a drive-in ceremony planned for this Friday to make students’ graduation as memorable as possible.
“We wanted to give our students as many unique and memorable experiences in a positive light in such a crazy and disruptive time," said principal Grant Hanson. "Even though we’re not doing a traditional ceremony we wanted to include as many aspects as possible.”
JWP High School also has other celebrations planned as a “secret” for their seniors.
