John Lustig joins Mankato Area Public Schools as director of administrative services

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public Schools announced the approval of John Lustig as the district’s next director of administrative services on Tuesday.
The current executive director for the Minnesota Valley Education District reunites with Mankato Area Public Schools Superintendent Paul Peterson, as the two previously worked together at St. Peter Public Schools when Lustig was the technology director and Peterson served as the district’s superintendent and principal.
Lustig’s previous experiences also include teaching social studies and serving as the Alternative Learning Center coordinator and technology integration specialist at Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools and serving as principal in the Minnesota Valley Education District.
Lustig will be replacing Eric Hudspith, director of human resources and organizational development, who was named the next superintendent of Waseca Public Schools on March 26.
Lustig is scheduled to begin his new role on July 1.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.