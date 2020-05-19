Mankato Area Public Schools finalizing hybrid summer school plans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools is finalizing plans for its hybrid summer school session that may involve a combination of in-person and distance learning.
New guidelines released by the Minnesota Department of Education recommend school districts offer in-person options in late-June, and MAPS is reaching out to parents to gather feedback on whether or not they would prefer to send students to school.
“If everyone said ‘we’re not interested in coming in face-to-face this summer, let’s do it distance,’ if everyone said that, we would probably do that for their sake,” said Interim Director of Teaching and Learning Marti Sievek. “We can’t anticipate that won’t likely be what everyone says, and so the program will probably be a hybrid in some form.”
The hybrid plan may involve a rotating schedule where two groups of students have in-person sessions every other day.
Classes would also adhere to a 1:9 teacher to student ratio in accordance with social distancing guidelines.
