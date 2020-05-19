Mankato woman charged with murder in death of her infant child appears in court

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato woman charged with murder in the death of her infant child back in February appears in court Tuesday.
A Blue Earth County judge ruled today that the case against Chelsea Olinger is awaiting results from the Medical Examiner’s Office before it can move forward. Those results are expected within four to six weeks.
Olinger was initially charged with 1st-degree assault after the incident. Following an investigation, she was charged with 2nd-degree murder, 3rd-degree murder, 1st-degree assault, and malicious punishment of a child.
Her next court appearance is set for July 13 at 11:00 a.m.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.