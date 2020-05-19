Minnesota surpasses 17,000 total positive cases of COVID-19; 11,540 patients no longer isolated

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 665 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total accumulative number to 17,029. There have been 17 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 748. There are 11,540 patients no longer isolated.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 608.
As of 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 19, there are 545 people hospitalized, 229 in ICU.
2,221 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 161,835.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 15,296 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over There are 7,847 people who have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 12 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 367.
107,196 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
