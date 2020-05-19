Ryan Carter talks life after the NHL

“Life after playing, gosh. The end snuck up on me there, I was never good enough, I had to play like a guy that was desperate. I never planned, or tried not to plan for what would come after. Fortunately for me, I think I knew and my parents always pressed me to go back to school. The first thing I did was go back to Mankato and get my degree. Shout out to Darren Blue for sticking in my ear there to. Don’t know if I would have finished had he not still been there. Very thankful for that, got back to school and from there I got an opportunity to work with the Wild. It was in a capacity of social media and marketing. I didn’t know a ton, but I jumped in with two feet and tried it out. It worked out well. Fast forward to now, it’s grown into some broadcasting and other fun stuff digitally.”