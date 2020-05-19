Ryan Carter talks life after the NHL

WOODBURY, Minn. (KEYC) -Former MSU Maverick hockey player and Stanley Cup champion Ryan Carter is loving life after wrapping his NHL career in 2017.
We caught up with the center to see what he’s up to in retirement.
“Life after playing, gosh. The end snuck up on me there, I was never good enough, I had to play like a guy that was desperate. I never planned, or tried not to plan for what would come after. Fortunately for me, I think I knew and my parents always pressed me to go back to school. The first thing I did was go back to Mankato and get my degree. Shout out to Darren Blue for sticking in my ear there to. Don’t know if I would have finished had he not still been there. Very thankful for that, got back to school and from there I got an opportunity to work with the Wild. It was in a capacity of social media and marketing. I didn’t know a ton, but I jumped in with two feet and tried it out. It worked out well. Fast forward to now, it’s grown into some broadcasting and other fun stuff digitally.”
