Small businesses give back to class of 2020

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Small businesses in Waseca coming together to whip up a sweet send-off for the graduating class of 2020 at Waseca High School.
Owner of Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm, Emily Knudsen came up with the idea and teamed up with 24 local businesses to make it happen. That includes three Waseca bakeries: Urban Nomad, Lush Cakes, and Jessica’s Cottage Cakery Bakery. They are all volunteering their time to make each of the more than 100 graduating seniors their very own cake.
“Graduating high school is a big deal and we want them to know that we’re proud of them and we’re here to support them,” says Knudsen.
Members of the senior class will pick up their cakes over the next three weeks, beginning later this week.
