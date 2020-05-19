Walz signs bill aiding Minnesota farmers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz signs a bill that stops farm foreclosures until Dec. 1 for farmers struggling with the impacts of COVID-19 who elect to take part in creditor mediation.
Minnesota’s Farmer-Lender Mediation Act requires any creditor foreclosing on the agricultural debt of $15,000 or more to provide legal notice of their right to a neutral state mediator.
The law normally provides for 90 days to reach an agreement. However, the legislation that unanimously passed the House and Senate last week and was signed yesterday temporarily extends the deadline to 150 days or Dec. 1, whichever is later.
