Applications open for Mankato’s Sustaining Loan Program for small businesses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato small businesses can now apply for the City of Mankato’s Sustaining Loan Program until June 1st.
The loan is meant to help businesses with 50 or fewer employees which have lost 50 percent or more of their revenue due to COVID-19.
Eligible businesses can apply for a one-time loan of up to $5,000.
The loan is meant to help with expenses associated with utility bills, property taxes, supply and inventory.
“It’s geared mostly to businesses that have actually shutdown, substantially were impaired in terms of their sales during the pandemic," said Mankato City Manager Patrick Hentges.
That loan comes with a zero percent interest rate for a one-year period.
There is an interest rate of two percent after the deferral period.
A second program has also been proposed to help businesses make building and equipment operations more compliant while operating during the pandemic, such as building a drive-thru window.
That program has not launched yet.
