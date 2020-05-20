Bassett achieves goal of Division I football, joins Coastal Carolina

Bassett achieves goal of Division I football, joins Coastal Carolina
By Rob Clark | May 20, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 7:26 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Former Mankato East and Concordia St. Paul football standout Dez Bassett is taking his talents to the Division I FBS level with Coastal Carolina.

[ Former Mankato East star has eyes set on Division I roster ]

The defensive back announced Wednesday that he’ll be furthering his academic and football career at Coastal Carolina, where he will have two years of eligibility remaining after transferring from Concordia–St. Paul.

During the 2019 season, Bassett led the Golden Bears’ secondary in tackles with 50, while also playing in all 11 games

In his collegiate career, the defensive back has accumulated over 100 tackles, one interception and a fumble recovery.

[ NCAA weighs end to moratorium amid push to offer fall sports ]

Coastal Carolina is scheduled to begin its 2020 season at the University of South Carolina on Sept. 5, as of Wednesday, May 20.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.