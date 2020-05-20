Bassett achieves goal of Division I football, joins Coastal Carolina

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Former Mankato East and Concordia St. Paul football standout Dez Bassett is taking his talents to the Division I FBS level with Coastal Carolina.
The defensive back announced Wednesday that he’ll be furthering his academic and football career at Coastal Carolina, where he will have two years of eligibility remaining after transferring from Concordia–St. Paul.
During the 2019 season, Bassett led the Golden Bears’ secondary in tackles with 50, while also playing in all 11 games
In his collegiate career, the defensive back has accumulated over 100 tackles, one interception and a fumble recovery.
Coastal Carolina is scheduled to begin its 2020 season at the University of South Carolina on Sept. 5, as of Wednesday, May 20.
