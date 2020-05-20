Blue Earth County Library’s summer reading program goes virtual

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth County Library's 2020 summer programming is going virtual, aiming to keep kids and adults reading through the warm months.
Each summer, the library brings interesting people like magicians and authors to the library to get people in the door, laughing and reading.
This summer, the library wants children to keep track with plenty of books to read front to back. So, if kids read 10 books by Aug. 31, they get a prize.
“It’s really important that kids continue reading, especially now that school looks so different this spring,” Blue Earth County Library Director Kelly McBride said. “We want to prevent that brain drain over the summer. Be sure they are keeping up to speed on what they should be doing, enjoying some great books and story time with their parents, that sort of thing.”
The contests for both adults and kids began Wednesday with programming dates available on the Blue Earth County Library’s website.
