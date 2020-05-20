Greater Mankato United Way, Mankato Area Foundation join forces to create Community Response Fund

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Area Foundation and Greater Mankato Area United Way have joined forces, creating a Community Response Fund.
The Community Response Fund was created at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s designed to eliminate confusion so non-profits no longer had to wonder who to approach for funds while also benefiting donors by making it easier to donate during this time.
"We decided to come together as a unified force to make sure we are able to keep our region balanced," explained Barb Kaus, CEO of the Greater Mankato Area United Way. "With the strength both of our organizations have, it was just really important that we came together and utilized them as one force."
The response fund has already doled out over $170,000 to programs that really need the donations right now.
Get Mankato PPE has been delivering thousands of masks, protective suits and other needed items to area health clinics.
Started at the beginning of the pandemic, none of it would have been possible without the Community Response Fund.
“As PPE has got harder and harder to find, these donations have been a life saver for us to continue to provide the much needed services that we need to give to the community,” said Doug Jaeger, CEO of Open Door Health Center.
Over the last couple weeks, Open Door Health Center has received thousands of masks and gowns from Get Mankato PPE.
