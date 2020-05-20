Guidelines for bars and restaurants to be released

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “I think right now it rests in the state’s hands to come back and really inform the industry of what are gonna be the ‘musts’ and what will be the ‘shoulds’ in all of this,” says Liz Rammer, President and CEO of Hospitality Minnesota.
After about two months of empty booths and barstools, Minnesota bars and restaurants are expected to find out today when they can fill their seats with customers once again.
Guidelines being revealed today will focus on sanitation, personal hygiene, social distancing, health screening, and personal protection.
Bars and restaurants are scheduled to reopen June 1st. Many establishments have been trying to stay alive with takeout and deliveries since they were closed in March. Since mid-April, Hospitality Minnesota has been advising Governor Walz and other state leaders on how safely reopen restaurants, leaning on methods used in other states as well as national guidance.
it’s really a collective of both best practices as well as giving the operators the ability to customize per their location and how this is going to best work for their employees and their culture," says Rammer.
Governor Tim Walz is expected to speak to Minnesotans on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m.
