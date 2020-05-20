I-90 lane changes, detours set to begin after Memorial Day

Motorists traveling on Interstate 90 will soon experience single-lane traffic between Hayward and Austin. (Source: WALB)
AUSTIN, Minn. (KEYC) — Motorists traveling on Interstate 90 will soon experience single-lane traffic between Hayward and Austin.

The scheduled traffic change is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 26.

Motorists will be traveling in single lanes in each direction using the westbound lanes to allow crews to begin repaving nine miles of the eastbound lanes.

The $14.5 million project includes resurfacing I-90 from Freeborn County Road 46, east of Albert Lea, to Highway 105 in Austin. In addition, MnDOT adds that a minimal amount of culvert will impact westbound and eastbound traffic.
In addition to the lane change, three detours will be implemented.

The project is scheduled to be completed in November.

Visit MnDOT’s website for additional information about the project.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to remind motorists that work zone safety is everyone’s job, so motorists should be patient, be alert, avoid distractions, follow the posted speed limit and double their following distance.

