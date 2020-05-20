I-90 lane changes, detours set to begin after Memorial Day

AUSTIN, Minn. (KEYC) — Motorists traveling on Interstate 90 will soon experience single-lane traffic between Hayward and Austin.
The scheduled traffic change is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 26.
Motorists will be traveling in single lanes in each direction using the westbound lanes to allow crews to begin repaving nine miles of the eastbound lanes.
In addition to the lane change, three detours will be implemented.
The $14.5 million project includes resurfacing I-90 from Freeborn County Road 46 to Highway 105 in Austin, in addition to culvert work.
The project is scheduled to be completed in November.
Visit MnDOT’s website for additional information about the project.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to remind motorists that work zone safety is everyone’s job, so motorists should be patient, be alert, avoid distractions, follow the posted speed limit and double their following distance.
